Bismarck’s Jeff Schumacher has won the NHSACA National Coach of the Year in the sport of wrestling, announced at the national convention in Des Moines, Iowa.

The long-time co-head coach at the helm for the Demons led the school to another state championship, its 40th overall, eight in the last nine years, and seven of the last eight team dual championships, along with a number of individual champs that he’s coached over the many years at Bismarck.

“He had done so much for Bismarck and ND wrestling,” says BPS Activities Director Dave Zittleman. “He had dedicated himself to the sport of wrestling like no other in North Dakota. Super proud of all that he has done for kids and wrestling.”