Wrestling: Bismarck, Legacy grab wins in triangular; UMary falls to top-ranked St. Cloud State

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bismarck High School hosted a Thursday night triangular, featuring a trio of duels between the Demons, Legacy High, and Williston High.

In the big rivalry duel, Bismarck was able to dispatch of the Sabers through early scoring, winning 67-5. Against Williston, it was more of the same, with the Demons winning 76-3.

Legacy and Williston was a little closer, with the Sabers grabbing their first win of the season, 50-25.

At the college level, the University of Mary took on top-ranked St. Cloud State, where they fell 31-3.

