Wrestling: Bismarck schools shine in return to Rotary Tournament

The return of the Bismarck Rotary wrestling tournament over the weekend proved to be a successful one, especially with the addition of a girls bracket this year.

On the girls side, it was a dominant effort for teams from the western part of North Dakota as each of the top five teams were from that side of the state. For the boys it was a much different story as the top three teams all came from out of state.

Girls Team Scores:

1. Legacy (178)

2. Bismarck (170)

3. Minot (158.5)

4. Century (125)

5. Mandan (117)

Boys Team Scores

1. Watertown (205.5)

2. Rapid City Stevens (203.5)

3. Sidney (187)

4. Bismarck (172.5)

5. Minot (152)