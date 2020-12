The WDA wrestling season is in full swing, and teams are starting to separate themselves as just three remain undefeated.

The Bismarck Demons moved to 2-0 on Tuesday night as they traveled to Mandan for a dual. The Demons won 77-6.

In Bismarck, Legacy took down undefeated Dickinson to move to 2-0 on the season. The Sabers won 47-24.