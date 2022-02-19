Bismarck is back on top of the podium in Class A wrestling.

The Demons took down Minot on Saturday in the team dual state championship to win their 40th title, and their sixth in the last seven years. The Demons defeated the Magi 52-21.

Dickinson defeated Jamestown 44-25 to take home third place as a team.

In Class B, Lisbon defeated New Salem-Almont to win its fourth consecutive team dual state title. The Broncos edged out the Holsteins 36-30. It’s the Broncos’ fifth overall team dual title as a program.

South Border defeated Hettinger-Scranton 37-25 to win third place as a team.