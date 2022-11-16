Cale Ibach put pen to paper to continue his wrestling career at Montana State University Northern following this season.

The senior is a six time varsity letter winner with Des Lacs-Burlington/Lewis & Clark, winning the state title at 152 last season.

Academics and the schools wrestling program were among the reasons for his decision.

“We toured the campus, it seemed like a nice place and we watched them duel and they do a pretty good job. It’s been a lot of hard work to get to this moment, I’m just happy to do it,” Ibach said.

“It seems like a very good fit academically first of all and then looking at their wrestling program, they’re a solid program. They put out All-Americans every year and he’s the type of kid who will put in the work, and I expect some great things from him in the future,” DLBLC Head Coach Kellan Zietz said.