It was rivalry night on the mat, with Century battling Bismarck and Legacy dueled St. Mary’s, all with just days left in the regular season.

Thursday Wrestling Scores:

(B) Century Patriots 13, Bismarck Demons 62

(G) Century Patriots 21, Bismarck Demons 30

Legacy Sabers 32, St. Mary’s Saints 40

Williston Coyotes 30, Minot Magicians 41