Wrestling: Century’s Cole Radenz hopes to step out of the shadow of his brother

On the mat, the Century Patriots have a new wave of talent that is pushing them to the top of the west.

There are no seniors on this team, but that hasn’t stopped wrestlers like Cole Radenz to emerge as a top contender. He’s been training with his brother Clay, who graduated and won a state championship last season. But while the lessons have been worthwhile, Cole hopes to make his own name at state.

“I have learned so much for top,” says junior Cole Radenz. “Before I would just, my go-to was hooking a leg in, and now I’m doing tilts, I’m doing halves, it’s all clicking for me.”

“He’s another wrestler that’s good in the scrambles,” says head coach Nathan Humann. “And he’s good on top. But just getting better at those basic positions is helping him win a lot more matches.”