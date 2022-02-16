Another wrestler with high hopes for a title in Fargo is Kaden DeCoteau, the junior entering the year hungry for an individual championship, having never won one.

But as a one seed in the Class A 132 weight class, his confidence has come from the idea that he is more prepared than anyone else he faces.

“Before my matches, I kind of think, if I’m nervous, I feel like I’ve outworked anyone that I go against,” says junior Decoteau. “And so I just feel confident in myself and my abilities.”

“He’s also done really well in the scrambles and in the top position,” says co-head coach Nathan Humann. “Those are his two best places and he’s continued to get better at those areas.”