The second official season of high school girls wrestling still has plenty of firsts this year with the first coaches poll.

Des Lacs-Burlington-Lewis & Clark had four of their seven wrestlers in the top six of their weight class. With just three tournaments left before state, the Lady Lakers are working on fine-tuning the skills they have, which started in the off-season.

“We got one girl that’s wrestled more than two years so understanding situations and what to do in certain places when to put pressure how to control a match and that’s what we’re focusing on we have all the tools we need we just need to know when to apply them,” Colton Miller, Head Coach, said.

“It’s pretty cool I’ve put a lot of work in with the girls I brought a lot of them in before the season started and took them to camps this summer to some of the girls to get them ready,” Emma Buee, 170 weight class, said.