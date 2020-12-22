Wrestling: Dickinson’s Troy Berg doing what it takes to make school history

Troy Berg is one of the best athletes in the WDA. He’s a first-team all-state defense pick on the football field, a 2019 All-WDA pick on the baseball diamond and a state champion on the wrestling mat.

“He’s just competing constantly throughout the year and looks for an opportunity to improve, and it’s really great to see from a coach’s eye,” Dickinson head coach Trevor Conrad said.

Last season, Berg won the first wrestling state championship at Dickinson in 13 years.

“It was a good moment,” Berg said. “Going into this year I’m trying to look at things the same way as I always have, and just kind of put that out of my mind for now, and focus on what’s got to be done now.”

As a junior, Berg could become the first back-to-back state champion for the Midgets since 2006-07, and he’s already doing what it takes to get there.

“It’s pretty awesome for him to be so self-reliant,” Conrad said. “He stood up in our mind set practice the other day, he went up to our mind set coach and said, ‘How do I keep that high level of intensity?’ So it was a great question to say instead of just winning the match by one point now you go have the goal to win the match by seven or eight points. So, he’s got the right mindset for it.”

The formula to get back to the state tournament is simple.

“Try and get better every day,” Berg said. “The saying is everywhere, ‘One percent better every day.’ You know, it only comes from hard work — hard work is what makes champions, so you just have to come in every day and push yourself.”

Berg and his Dickinson Midgets team are off to a 2-0 start this season. They take on Legacy on Tuesday.