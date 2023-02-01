Des Lacs-Burlington/Lewis & Clark wrestler Emma Buee, put pen to paper with Augsburg University in Minneapolis after winning a state title at 170 pounds as a junior.

Buee said the relationship she developed with Auggies Head Coach Jake Short played a big role in her final decision.

“I went and met the coach and most of the girls on the team. I liked the coach, I met one of the assistant coaches there. He’s super nice too. But the coach is really willing to put in a lot of work with the girls, so I’m really willing to work with him,” Buee said.