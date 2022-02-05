Saturday afternoon Class B wrestling teams across the state competed in regional dual championships. The top two teams from each region advanced to the state tournament in two weeks.

In region one, it was Lisbon who took down South Border 51-21 in the championship match to advance to state. South Border then went on to defeat Oakes 61-12 to earn the second spot for the state tournament.

In region three, Velva was able to edge out Kenmare-Bowbells 36-31. Both teams will have a chance to compete again at state in two weeks.

In region four, New Salem-Almont rolled to a 51-15 win over Hettinger-Scranton. Both teams will advance to state.