Wrestling: Low numbers doesn’t mean low spirits for Napoleon-GS as they look towards state

This year has been a season of growth for Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter’s wrestling program.

The team has just 12 wrestlers, a relatively low number for the Imperials, and over half of those aren’t in high school yet. Head coach Kriss McCleary says his older guys have stepped up to show them what it takes to be a varsity athlete.

“They compete with each other very well,” Head coach Kriss McCleary said. “Even the younger ones with the older ones. Whether it’s conditioning, whether it’s drilling, whether it’s whatever it is in practice they push each other and they work hard.”

“Since this year I’ve been put in the spot and I try my best to teach them what I know,” senior Noah Becker said. “I like helping them learn whenever I can.”

The Imperials are expecting big things out of seniors Noah Becker, Nolan Behrens, and junior Tucker Schneider. They say the two-week break before the state tournament will be big for final preparations.

“My conditioning needs to be tip-top and I need to reach my peak at the right time,” junior Tucker Schneider said. “And just push my teammates to be there too, because out of anything I want my teammates to be there alongside me.”