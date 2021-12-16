Wrestling: Minot and Watford City win in Triangular in Minot

On Thursday, Dec. 16 Minot hosted a Triangular dual with Watford City and St. Mary’s.

In the first dual of the night, the Wolves take on the Saints.

Starting in the 106 class, Carson Mosset against Wyatt Boekelman. Boekelman gets the nice takedown for two and also gets the near fall but Mosset gets out of it. Mosset would win the match with a decision of 12-6. Next the126 class, Izaak Boekelman against Tyler Heen. Bokelman gets the takedown and forces Heen on his back for the fall. This ends in a tie with the Wolves coming out on top with more falls.

The second dual of the night, Watford City against Minot.

The 145 class, Victor Garcia against Eli Leppell. Garcia forces Leppell onto his back and gets the pin. Minot up big 33 to 0. Next is the 160 class, Cash Fladland and Sean Anderson. Fladland gets the big takedown for two points and wins the match getting Watford City on the board.

Minot wins the dual big 60 to 12.

And the final dual of the night Minot against St. Mary’s.

The 126 class, Tyler Nelson and Tyler Heen. Nelson gets Heen in the pin position and forces his shoulders down for the fall. Next the 132 class, Gabe Mortensen is against Joryn Richter. Mortensen gets the big takedown and Richter is immediately on his back. Mortensen gets the pin to extend Minot’s lead.



Magicians win 46 to 21.