A pair of wrestling duels headlined the day in Minot, with both the Minot Magicians and the Minot State Beavers hosting.

For Minot High, the Magicians got strong performances throughout, including Danny Fernandez winning his matchup, pushing Minot to a 64-12 win.

Minot State couldn’t find the same luck, falling to Northern State 25-13 in their NSIC dual.