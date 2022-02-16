The Magicians are preparing for the biggest stage of the season. Minot enters the state tournament as the No. 2 seed out of the West, which Head Coach Justin Racine said didn’t come easy.

“We’ve got a good group of guys here and we’ve battled some adversity throughout the year, we got one guy that’s out with a season-ending injury so to maintain that number 2 seed with that is not easy and some guys have stepped up in the bigger roles and that’s important to us,” Racine said.

Racine said this week they are not only getting ready for the team tournament but also preparing their guys to compete solo and fine-tuning the basics like takedowns and escapes to make sure they get every point they can.

The Maji had 10 wrestlers qualify for the individual bracket.

“It’s kind of like we’re wrestling multiple tournaments all in one. We just talk to the guys about focusing on their bracket, their weight class try to get the best placement they can get,” Racine said. “And then when we go to Saturday it’s a little bit different guys have to sacrifice a little bit more for the team and do those things in the dual tournament.”

Senior Victor Garcia will be wrestling in the 138 weight class. He finished the season with nine wins and looks to keep that momentum going into the state tournament.

“My goals are really just to be the aggressive one in my matches and what I really want to do is win,” Garcia said. “But just go out and have fun, I just always want to have fun I get too serious sometimes I just need to go out there and do my stuff.”

Racine said their strength of schedule throughout the season and facing teams from Montana, South Dakota and Minnesota helped them prepare for the competition they will see in Fargo.

“Whether it be in the quarterfinals, semifinals where ever that was in the tournament they’ve wrestled these types of matches close matches and grinding matches,” Racine said.

The individual brackets kick off Thursday with the first round starting at 10 a.m.