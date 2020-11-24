Wrestling: Minot sees their youth as a strength

The Minot High Magicians wrestling team is coming off a Duals runner up finish at state last season.

This year Minot wants to take the next step and win it all. In their way is a pair of great programs in Bismarck and Dickinson, but the Magicians have a younger team and feel they will need to get them up to speed.

“We just got to next man up mentality,” says head coach Justin Racine. “And we just got to keep grinding away and getting better everyday.”

“As a team, we have to come in and work each other,” says 160lb Chase Burke. “And work as hard as we can and find a good practice partner then you can get better.”

“We just want to get better every day,” says Assistant Coach Derek Bischeof. “We got some younger guys on the team that haven’t seen some varsity experience but we know that they are ready for it so we just want to get them on the mat and see what they can do.”

