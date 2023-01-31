In the lone dual doubleheader on the wrestling schedule, Minot won on the boys’ and girls’ side on Thursday against Legacy.
In the lone dual doubleheader on the wrestling schedule, Minot won on the boys’ and girls’ side on Thursday against Legacy.
