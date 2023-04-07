Two time state champion wrestler Gabe Mortensen will take his talents from Minot to UMary for college wrestling.

In his time with the Magi, Mortensen won state titles at two different weight classes, compiling a 52-3 record over his prep wrestling career.

Mortensen said choosing between schools like UMary, Minot State and Northern State was a difficult decision, but getting to wrestle for Marauders Head Coach Adam Aho was the main factor in his final decision.

“He’s just telling me that my best days of wrestling are ahead of me and he thinks that me and a couple other guys are the key factor for a national championship for the dual teams, and that just really makes me want to wrestle with them more,” Mortensen said.