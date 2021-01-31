Wrestling: Peyton Tuhy aims for back-to-back titles

Hettinger-Scranton is one of the premier wrestling programs in the state with a rich tradition of winning. That lineage is no where near stopping, and that’s due in part to a junior wrestler who could be on his way to back-to-back state titles.

When you walk in the wrestling room at Hettinger-Scranton there’s no question what the expectation is.

“You know, it’s not brand new by any stretch, but it’s got a lot of history and it’s got a lot of things that when you walk in that door you look on that wall and you say, ‘hey I want my name up there,'” Hettinger-Scranton wrestling coach Randy Burwick said.

Junior Peyton Tuhy is one of the 42 names listed under “State Champions” on the Nighthawks’ honorary board.

“It feels amazing just to see those guys I looked up to and see my name up on the wall next to them,” Tuhy said.

Tuhy won the state championship in the 113 weight class last year making him the third Nighthawks’ wrestler in six years to win the weight class.

“Peyton comes into the practice room and he just firmly believes that he’s better than anybody in the practice room today, and he’s going to wrestle like that,” Burwick said. “That’s what’s really taken Peyton Tuhy to the next level.”

A star on the wrestling mat that hopes he can shine even brighter.

“I can do more, I know that,” Tuhy said. “I didn’t push it as hard as I could’ve last year, and I’m going to this year.”

Tuhy says the biggest difference on the mat isn’t something technical or physical, rather all in his mentality.

“I’m not really sure,” Tuhy said. “It was kind of just a flipped switch during Christmas break and after that nothing was stopping me.”

“His mindset is ‘I will give 100% every match and when it’s done it’s done, and in the end let’s see who the better guy is,'” Burwick said.

Just weeks away from another state title chance Tuhy focuses on what’s ahead, not what’s behind.

“Your mentality when you walk in the wrestling room everyday has to be ‘How does a state champion train, and what do I have to do to be that state champion?'” Burwick said. “Nothing to defend. Something to gain. And that’s his whole mentality right now.”

The NDHSAA wrestling state championships will be held February 18-20 at the Fargo Dome.