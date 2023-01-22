The Minot State-UMary rivalry in wrestling is referred to as the Battle for the Barrel. The two met on the mat Sunday in the Magic City to decide who gets to keep that coveted trophy for the next year.
|Minot
|4
|UMary
|41
|Final
by: Adeena Balthazor
Posted:
Updated:
by: Adeena Balthazor
Posted:
Updated:
The Minot State-UMary rivalry in wrestling is referred to as the Battle for the Barrel. The two met on the mat Sunday in the Magic City to decide who gets to keep that coveted trophy for the next year.
|Minot
|4
|UMary
|41
|Final
Sports Director
Weekend Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Sports Reporter