Thursday night provided lots of exciting wrestling action in the Magic City. In Class B, Bishop Ryan hosted Velva while at the college level, Minot State was at home against Minnesota State-Moorhead for a conference showdown.
High School Wrestling Scores:
|Bishop Ryan
|24
|Velva
|54
|Final
|Century
|46
|Legacy
|22
|Boys Final
|Century
|18
|Legacy
|54
|Girls Final
|Minot
|60
|Mandan
|20
|Boys Final
|Dickinson
|16
|Bismarck
|46
|Boys Final
|Dickinson
|9
|Bismarck
|70
|Girls Final
College Wrestling Scores:
|Minot State
|34
|Minnesota St-Moorhead
|5
|Final