Thursday night provided lots of exciting wrestling action in the Magic City. In Class B, Bishop Ryan hosted Velva while at the college level, Minot State was at home against Minnesota State-Moorhead for a conference showdown.

High School Wrestling Scores:

Bishop Ryan24Velva54Final
Century46Legacy22Boys Final
Century18Legacy54Girls Final
Minot60Mandan20Boys Final
Dickinson16Bismarck46Boys Final
Dickinson9Bismarck70Girls Final

College Wrestling Scores:

Minot State34Minnesota St-Moorhead5Final