We’re just a few days away from wrestlers hitting the mat for the state tournament out in Fargo.

For one Class B team, qualifying for the team duals on Saturday is something it wasn’t expecting at the start of the season.

The fifth-seeded Velva Aggies graduated eight seniors last year.

The 12 junior high kids making up this team provided depth and talent that Head Coach Chad Barstad wasn’t expecting.

He says the younger kids have continued to step up meet after meet and two weeks outside of regional duals, realized they could qualify.

“Told the kids, ‘Hey, you’re going to be one of the first teams in 13 years to not make the regional or the state dual tournament.’ I think it kind of hit them. After that, everything, everything and everybody started working a lot harder and it went a lot better for us,” Barstad said.

“He gave us confidence kind of the whole way through. He knew we could do it. We didn’t right away, but eventually, we figured it out,” said Shayden Schiele, senior.

While the boys say they’re excited about the tournament, they’re really looking forward to Monday when they all go to Pizza Ranch.