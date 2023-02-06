Williston boys wrestling has turned the program around from a year ago. This season heading into the postseason they have seven wrestlers ranked in the latest coaches poll.

“You know we just believe. That is the big thing I felt like there wasn’t a whole lot of belief that they could actually win and they are starting to believe that they can win they are seeing it and they are seeing success and they truly believe hey we can do this and it’s fun to watch them now,” Head Coach Gresh Jones, said.

The Coyotes finished last season 5-5 in the WDA, but they’ve shifted their focus to being more of a team this year.

“Act as a team cheer for your teammates throughout the whole entire dual, tournaments, etc.,” Korbyn Draper, 195 weight class, said.



“Have started to be a team the last few years we’ve worried about our success as an individual and reaching to see that we can be a team and work together to push each other to success is the biggest change,” Jack Coles, 126 weight class, said.

The Coyotes are undefeated at home this season so being able to host the WDA tournament they said will be a big advantage.

“It will help us cause we get to sleep in our own beds, we have the home crowd, family friends cheering us on. And we want to show Williston what the wrestling team has,” Draper said.

“We are training just like usual we’re basic we do the basic things and we train really hard and we just want to outwork everybody and that’s our goal always,” Jones said.

Head Coach Gresh Jones said the start of being successful starts in the practice room where they are fine-tuning their skills before Saturday.

“Repetition I need to keep doing the moves that I’m trusted to do and just keep working to get my endurance up because that’s a key and just keep wrestling just keep believing in myself,” Coles said.