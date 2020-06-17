Wyatt Ulrich ready for one last season as Mr. Lark

Wyatt Ulrich is a familiar name in the Bismarck community as the only four year player for the Bismarck Larks.

Ulrich welcomed himself back to the capital city this summer by scoring the first run of the new season, something he didn’t expect to do. Ulrich is only able to play another season due to COVID-19 granting seniors an extra year of eligibility, and he doesn’t plan on taking that for granted.

“I can’t ask for more,” Larks outfielder Wyatt Ulrich said. “You take a bad situation to a good situation. Last summer I was not expecting to come back, and what do you know? Here I am. I can’t leave Bismarck, it’s so awesome.”

Ulrich will play his final year of college baseball at the University of Richmond.

