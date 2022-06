Our Redeemer’s Zach Hendrickson has signed to continue his college career playing golf at Minot State University.

Hendrickson was a stand-out athlete for the Knights in his four years in high school. He finished his senior year off by being named Region Athlete of the year in football, basketball and golf.

He said he looks forward to continuing to grow as an athlete in college and getting stay close to home. He will be majoring in finances in the fall.

Check out his full interview below: