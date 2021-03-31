Looie the Lookout costume back with Tennessee baseball team

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A minor league baseball team in Tennessee has its mascot back a day after it was reported stolen from a ballpark.

The Chattanooga Lookouts announced Wednesday on Twitterthat the costume for Looie the Lookout “has been returned home safe.”

The team told authorities that the mascot’s costume was stolen from an office at AT&T Field on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from Chattanooga police. Looie’s head looks like a big red baseball cap, with a black brim for a nose.

The Lookouts said hundreds of dollars in merchandise and equipment were also stolen.

Details of the mascot’s return were not immediately released, including whether any charges were planned. A police spokesman said in an email that he was checking for additional information. A Lookouts spokesman didn’t immediately return an email.

The Lookouts kick off their season at home on May 4.

