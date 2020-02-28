LPGA’s Lindberg misses cut in men’s NZ Open

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:

CORRECTS DATE. Sweden’s Pernilla Lindberg prepares to play during the opening round of the New Zealand Golf Open in Queenstown, New Zealand, Thursday, Feb. 2Y, 2020. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)

QUEENSTOWN, New Zealand (AP) — LPGA major winner Pernilla Lindberg of Sweden has missed the cut at the New Zealand Golf Open after becoming the first woman to play in the 101-year-old men’s professional tournament.

Lindberg shot 1-over 73 Friday to follow her first round 9-over par 80, finishing in a tie for 151st in the 156-strong field. While she missed the cut, she surpassed her goal for the tournament — to “beat just one man” — by beating four.

The 11-year LPGA Tour veteran, who won the ANA Inspiration in 2018, played the tournament on a sponsor’s invitation, teaming in the pro-am format with New Zealand rugby star Beauden Barrett. She was married in Queenstown a year ago and was holidaying with her husband in the South Island resort to celebrate their first anniversary when she was invited to compete.

“I was going to be here anyway and it is my favorite country,” Lindberg said. “I couldn’t say no. Any chance to tee it up at these beautiful courses I could not say no.”

The first two rounds of the tournament are played over two courses, The Hills and the Millbrook Resort with the last two rounds at Millbrook.

Korean teenager Joo-hyung Kim retained a one shot tournament lead at 11-under par, following his first round 64 with a 5-under 67 on Friday.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Memory Bears

Thumbnail for the video titled "Memory Bears"

Coronavirus Conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Conference"

Rare Disease Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rare Disease Day"

Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics"

Special Olympics Volunteers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Volunteers"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/28"

Friday Forecast: Sunshine & Warmth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Forecast: Sunshine & Warmth"

MCE Events Feb/Mar 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "MCE Events Feb/Mar 2020"

DMV

Thumbnail for the video titled "DMV"

B-21 Bomber

Thumbnail for the video titled "B-21 Bomber"

Class B Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class B Basketball"

State Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Hockey"

Tax Filing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tax Filing"

College Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Bball"

Thursday, February 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, February 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Pay it Forward

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pay it Forward"

Williston Library

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Library"

Courageous Hearts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Courageous Hearts"

Elderly Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elderly Center"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/27"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge