Making School History

As the summer months approach most of the university teams have packed up and headed home. But, up in Bottineau one team is packing for a very different reason. Nolan Axten has more.

For the first time in school history, the DCB Lady Jacks softball team will be making the trek to Rochester, Minnesota for the NJCAA DIII National Tournament. The Lady Jacks went 27-13 overall in the regular season before winning their way to a region title, granting them a berth into the National Tournament.

Michael Smith, Head Coach- DC-B Lady Jacks Softball “It’s been a good year. Our record is real strong, you know, we made a national tournament. So, I guess we’ve accomplished a lot as far as wins and losses. We wanted to try and improve our talent level and make this kind of more than one-year thing. So we’ve really worked hard to actually build a program to be an elite program.”

Making a run to nationals obviously comes thanks to many different things throughout a softball season. For the Lady Jacks, strong pitching, a balanced lineup, and of course a team turned family has been the secret to success.

Smith “We have two starting pitchers that have been in to top five in the NJCAA for strikeouts per seven innings, and we’re a very strong hitting team. We hit the odd home run, but we’re more of a doubles, line drive hitting team. And, the biggest thing it’s throughout the lineup.”

Claire Hiebert, Fr.- C “I think we really bonded throughout the year and that really helped us gel and be together as a team. Which was really good because we’re all from different areas so it was kind of hard to get on the same page at first. but we all worked really hard to kind of work together and get on the same page to be successful.”

For KX Sports, I’m Nolan Axten.

The Lady Jacks will open the nationals in Rochester on Thursday against Brookdale. First pitch is at 12 noon.

