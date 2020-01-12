Aguero overtakes Henry as record EPL foreign scorer

Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side’s third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester City at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has set the record for most English Premier League goals by a foreign player.

Aguero moved to 177 career EPL goals after scoring a hat trick on Sunday for Man City in a 6-1 win at Aston Villa in his 255th league appearance.

His second goal Sunday took the 31-year-old Argentine past the previous record of 175 in 258 games by former Arsenal forward Thierry Henry. Aguero went on to score a record 12th career hat trick in the Premier League – by any player – breaking a tie with Alan Shearer.

Aguero’s first goal of the day, and City’s third, was a curling shot from outside the penalty area to move level with Henry. Aguero took the outright record with a charging run through the Villa defense and shot in the 57th. The third goal was the simplest after a Villa defensive error left Mahrez to play Aguero into free space in the center for a calm finish.

Aguero’s record is even more impressive given that he only moved to England at age 23 from Atletico Madrid.

Aguero is now tied for fourth in the all-time standings for all players with Frank Lampard. The record is held by Shearer with 260 for Southampton, Blackburn and Newcastle.

___

