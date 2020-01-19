Man United set to be without Marcus Rashford for weeks

Manchester United’s substitute player Marcus Rashford walks off the pitch with an injury during the English FA Cup third round replay soccer match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford is expected to be out for a few weeks with a back injury, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Sunday.

The 22-year-old Rashford sustained his latest injury after being introduced as a second-half substitute in Wednesday’s 1-0 FA Cup third-round replay win over Wolves.

“He got a couple of knocks again and jolts when he came on against Wolverhampton, and he’s aggravated his back,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports television. “He’s had some trouble before. Of course we’re going to give him time to recover and rest before we put him back on the pitch.

“He’s always recovered quickly before, so let’s hope he does that again. … I wouldn’t expect him to be back in the next few weeks.”

