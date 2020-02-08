College Hockey: U-Mary looks to win school’s first conference championship

The University of Mary hockey team tries to accomplish a first in program history: Winning a conference championship.

The Marauders definitely have the inside track, as they are No. 1 seed in the Mountain West Collegiate Hockey League. U-Mary’s stellar recorded gave them a No. 1 seed in the tournament and first-round bye. They face Utah State Friday in the semifinals, a team the Marauders have already beaten twice.

“We got into [the conference tournament],” head coach Daniel Huntley said, “so we could fight for something and have something besides the national tournament to have meaning at the end of the year. Everybody wants to play for something and having the opportunity to play against a couple more good teams at the end with probably a few top-ranked teams in the west will be a great test for us.”

Even if U-Mary loses, they will likely still qualify for the national tournament in Dallas.

