MBB: U-Mary hopes to make second-half push

In men’s college basketball, the University of Mary men’s team looks to make a late season push.

After a 2-2 homestand, the Marauders hope to use that stretch to propel them into their extended road trip.

One big contributor has been Matthew Kreklow, who became the all-time leader for UMary in career blocks with 109. As the team preps for the fast-paced schedule, head coach Joe Kittel said the key is focus.

“The beauty of our league, it’s Friday and Saturday, but it’s also the Achilles heel,” said Kittel. “It’s definitely something that we need to start being a more consistent basketball team night in night out and give ourselves a chance. Not just to be 7-7, 8-8, 9-9, but to really make a push here in the second part of the season and make a move in this league.”

UMary travels to Minnesota Crookston this Friday.