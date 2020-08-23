Marlins catcher Cervelli departs nightcap after two innings

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Miami Marlins catcher Francisco Cervelli left after two innings of the second game of a doubleheader Saturday night against the Washington Nationals. The team did not immediately announce a reason for his departure.

Cervelli, who is hitting .245 with three homers and 7 RBIs as Miami’s primary catcher, flew out to right in the second inning in his only plate appearance.

Jorge Alfaro, who was activated from the injured list after missing the Marlins’ first 18 games due to COVID-19, took over behind the plate for Cervelli. Alfaro caught the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Minot volleyball

Northwoods League baseball

Heavy police presence in Bismarck

"MAGA" Boat Parade

High school tennis

High school football

Robert One Minute 8-22

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 8-22-20

Big 4 Scout Camp

Ride to raise money for cancer patients

Post Office Protest

COVID-19 ND Watch 8-22-20

Friday Night Football

WDA Tennis

Friday, August 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Business Beat: Inside look at the new Bismarck Costco

UMary Campus Life

BSC Moving In

Peace Garden Visits

Minot Coin Shop

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss