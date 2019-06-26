McQuade’s Softball Tournament will start on Thursday for first time

For the first time in the 44-year history of the McQuade Softball Tournament. The event will officially begin on Thursday.

McQuade’s will start with an MLB/USA Softball Play Ball! event at Municipal Ballpark.

This experience is free to kids ages seven through 13 but is limited to the first 250 children. The participants will go through hitting, running, throwing and fielding stations.

The activities will begin at 5:30 p.m. with check in starting at 4 p.m.

Following the Play Ball! Event, the USA Patriots — formerly known as the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball team — will take on the 2019 McQuade Tourney All-Star team at 8 p.m. This event will also be at Municipal Ballpark.

If you would like to sign your child up for the Play Ball! event,