Mets ace deGrom (back tightness) awaiting MRI results

National Sports

by: MIKE FITZPATRICK, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Jacob deGrom

FILE – In this July 9, 2020, file photo, New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom winds up while delivering during a simulated baseball game, part of the Mets summer training camp workout, at Citi Field in New York. Pete Alonso at the plate. Jacob deGrom on the mound. And a healthy Yoenis Céspedes pegged conveniently for designated hitter. There’s no question the New York Mets have reasons to believe this pandemic-shortened season is perfect for them — even without injured starter Noah Syndergaard. All they need to do is pick right up where they left off last year.(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom exited an intrasquad game early because of tightness in his back, and the New York Mets’ ace was scheduled for an MRI.

Mets manager Luis Rojas said a frustrated deGrom left Tuesday night’s camp outing after only one inning at Citi Field. The team was awaiting test results Wednesday, and deGrom is day to day.

Any significant injury to the two-time Cy Young Award winner would be an enormous blow to New York during a season shortened to 60 games due to the coronavirus pandemic. The right-hander had been scheduled to start on opening day July 24 against Atlanta, but that appears in jeopardy now.

The Mets already are minus No. 2 starter Noah Syndergaard, who will miss the entire season following Tommy John surgery.

Last year, deGrom won his second consecutive NL Cy Young Award after going 11-8 with a 2.43 ERA in 204 innings pitched. He led the National League with 255 strikeouts.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/15"

NDC JULY 15

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDC JULY 15"

Wednesday's forecast: Increasing clouds and heat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday's forecast: Increasing clouds and heat"

Babe ruth baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe ruth baseball"

NJCAA Announcement

Thumbnail for the video titled "NJCAA Announcement"

Bull Moose Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bull Moose Baseball"

Independent baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Independent baseball"

Lamoureux twins give back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lamoureux twins give back"

Lottery Down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lottery Down"

Fairview ordered to resecure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fairview ordered to resecure"

Tuesday, July 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, July 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/14"

Charitable Gaming Down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charitable Gaming Down"

Mosquito Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mosquito Season"

Deep Water Fish

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deep Water Fish"

Mowing Challenge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mowing Challenge"

Minot Coin Shortage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Coin Shortage"

Golf Tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Tournament"

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/14"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/14"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss