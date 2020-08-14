Mets scratch Jacob deGrom because of neck tightness

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:
Jacob deGrom

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom winds up during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The New York Mets have scratched two-time NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom from his start against the Phillies on Friday.

DeGrom says he has neck tightness, but “everything is fine structurally” and he doesn’t plan to go on the injury list. The right-hander felt soreness playing catch after his last start. He threw from the mound Thursday and thought he could still pitch the opener of a three-game series in Philadelphia but will skip the outing as a precaution.

DeGrom is 2-0 with a 2.45 ERA in four starts this season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Dacotah Speedway

Linton-HMB Football Co-Op

Northwoods League

School/Health Unit Partnership

Fuel the Fight Night at Sabre Dogs

31st Open

Umary Athletics

Friday, August 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Designer Genes/Ethan Mueller Story

Nursing Home Takes COVID Patients

Apartment Thefts

Task Force Update

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Oil and Gas Report

Recidivism Rate at State Pen

PSG

Measure 3

Park Passes

HL Construction

Kirkwood Mall

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss