Mexican soccer league president says he has coronavirus

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:
COVID-19, coronavirus

FILE – In this Nov. 20, 2019 file photo, LIGA MX Executive President Enrique Bonilla speaks during a press conference at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. Bonilla announced Friday, March 20, 2020, that he has tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Joe Reedy, File)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The president of Mexico’s Liga MX soccer league announced Friday he has tested positive for coronavirus.

League President Enrique Bonilla said in a statement that “I don’t have serious symptoms.” He says he’ll remain in isolation and keep up with the situation of Mexican first-division soccer.

Mexican first-division soccer matches were suspended this week until further notice to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mexican soccer learned Tuesday the head of Atlético de San Luis team, Alberto Marrero, also had coronavirus.

Mexico has yet to declare legal bans on public gatherings, but has encouraged its citizens to maintain a healthy distance in crowded places.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

'I just don't know how I'm supposed to stay healthy'

Thumbnail for the video titled "'I just don't know how I'm supposed to stay healthy'"

Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf"

Miss Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Miss Basketball"

Business Beat: One Million Cups

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business Beat: One Million Cups"

Trading for Clothes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trading for Clothes"

Bismarck State

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck State"

Jail Early Release

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jail Early Release"

Judicial Emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "Judicial Emergency"

Friday, March 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, March 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Charlie's Delivery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charlie's Delivery"

Testing Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Testing Update"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Drink Delivery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drink Delivery"

Press Conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Press Conference"

Downtown Help

Thumbnail for the video titled "Downtown Help"

It's your Friday #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "It's your Friday #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/20"

Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/20"

Friday forecast: Mostly sunny and cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday forecast: Mostly sunny and cold"

Food Bank

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Bank"

Food Pantries Staying Busy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Pantries Staying Busy"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge