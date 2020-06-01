Michael Jordan: “Truly pained and plain angry”

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Feb. 24, 2020, file photo, former NBA player Michael Jordan reacts while speaking during a celebration of life for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna in Los Angeles. Jordan is “deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry.” With protesters taking to the streets across the United States again Sunday, May 31, Jordan released a statement on George Floyd and the killings of black people at the hands of police. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Michael Jordan is “deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry.”

With protesters taking to the streets across the United States again Sunday, Jordan released a statement on George Floyd and the killings of black people at the hands of police.

“I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry,” the former NBA star and current Charlotte Hornets owner said in the statement posted on the Jordan brand’s social media accounts and the team’s Twitter account.

“I see and feel everyone’s pain, outrage and frustration. I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country. We have had enough.

“I don’t have the answers, but our collective voices show strength and the inability to be divided by others. We must listen to each other, show compassion and empathy and never turn our backs on senseless brutality. We need to continue peaceful expressions against injustice and demand accountability. Our unified voice needs to put pressure on our leaders to change our laws, or else we need to use our vote to create systemic change. Every one of us needs to be part of the solution, and we must work together to ensure justice for all.

“My heart goes out to the family of George Floyd and to the countless others whose lives have been brutally and senselessly taken through acts of racism and injustice.”

Floyd was in handcuffs a week ago when a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck as he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe. Derek Chauvin was charged Friday with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 6-1-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 6-1-20"

Robert One Minute 6-1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-1"

Tips and Tricks dryer balls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips and Tricks dryer balls"

MANDAN HOMICIDE

Thumbnail for the video titled "MANDAN HOMICIDE"

Dickinson United Way in need

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson United Way in need"

Fargo Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fargo Update"

Sam's Club Closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sam's Club Closed"

Robert One Minute 5-31

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-31"

Watford City Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford City Track"

Pastor's Message of Hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pastor's Message of Hope"

Minot Black Lives Matter Protest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Black Lives Matter Protest"

COVID-19 Case Report 5-31

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Case Report 5-31"

Black Lives Matter Protest - Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Black Lives Matter Protest - Bismarck"

Dacotah Speedway Opens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dacotah Speedway Opens"

Fargo downtown protest turns violent

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fargo downtown protest turns violent"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 5-30-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 5-30-20"

Robert One Minute 5-30

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-30"

Summer Reading Kick off

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Reading Kick off"

Sundre Summer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sundre Summer"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge