Michelle Wie West gives birth to a daughter

National Sports

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 5, 2019, file photo, Michelle Wie watches her tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the LPGA Tour ANA Inspiration golf tournament at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif. Once a child prodigy who competed against the men, Michelle Wie West is now a mother. The 30-year-old Wie and Golden State Warriors executive Johnnie West announced the birth of their daughter on Instagram on Friday, June 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

Michelle Wie West now has a little one of her own.

The former U.S. Women’s Open champion announced on Instagram that she and her husband, Golden State Warriors executive Jonnie West, are parents of a daughter born Friday.

“Kenna baby, I have waited my entire life to meet you,” Wie, the former U.S. Women’s Open champion, wrote on Instagram.

They named her Makenna Kamalei Yoona West. The 30-year-old Wie was born and raised in Honolulu. Kamalei is a Hawaiian for “beloved child.”

Wie and West, the son of NBA great Jerry West, were married in August. They announced her pregnancy in January.

Wie shot the lowest score ever by a woman competing on the PGA Tour with a 68 at Sony Open when she was 14. She won five times on the LPGA Tour, the biggest at Pinehurst No. 2 in the 2014 U.S. Women’s Open.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Northwoods League Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northwoods League Baseball"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Nodak Speedway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nodak Speedway"

BLM March Fargo

Thumbnail for the video titled "BLM March Fargo"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 6-20-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 6-20-20"

75 years of marriage

Thumbnail for the video titled "75 years of marriage"

Williston Theater

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Theater"

Monday "Kruze"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday "Kruze""

Rolette Immunizations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rolette Immunizations"

Free trip to the zoo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Free trip to the zoo"

COVID-19 Update 6-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Update 6-20"

Big Sticks Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Big Sticks Baseball"

Dacotah Speedway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dacotah Speedway"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Sabre Dogs Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sabre Dogs Baseball"

Juneteenth in Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juneteenth in Minot"

Mandan Flickertails Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Flickertails Baseball"

Friday, June 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, June 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Minot Hairdresser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Hairdresser"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss