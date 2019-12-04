Michigan State retires Draymond Green’s No. 23

National Sports

by: NOAH TRISTER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Former Michigan State and current Golden State Warriors player Draymond Green talks to reporters before an NCAA college basketball Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — On the night Michigan State retired his number, Draymond Green told a funny story about a recent pickup game.

At issue was Green’s No. 23, which is also worn by current Spartans standout Xavier Tillman.

“He was talking junk, and I said, ‘You’re going to take that number off,’” Green said. “He kept going. I said, ‘All right, we’re done talking. You’re going to take it off.’ So we’ll see if I’m a man of my word or not.”

Green eventually acknowledged he might not have quite that much power, but there’s no question the Golden State Warriors star is revered back in East Lansing. His jersey was raised to the rafters during a ceremony at halftime of No. 11 Michigan State’s game against No. 10 Duke on Tuesday night. Green seemed to be joking when he talked about Tillman giving up the number — he was still wearing it during the game.

Green played in two Final Fours at Michigan State and has maintained close connections to the school and the basketball program while in the NBA. He made a donation that helped fund a strength and conditioning center at the team’s arena.

“You leave, you come back. You show love to the younger guys,” Green said during a news conference before the game. “You show them the way. You spend time with them. You shoot texts to them, you encourage them. That’s all I knew. That’s what I was taught, because of the guys that came before me.”

Several people from the Golden State organization were in East Lansing for the ceremony, including teammate Klay Thompson, coach Steve Kerr and owner Joe Lacob.

“Not one person would have said they were wrong if they didn’t come here — it’s my college jersey getting retired,” Green said. “They took the time out of their schedule to be here for me. Those are the things that make you say, ‘OK, I want to be there for the rest of my career.’ And I would do anything for that organization to help make that happen.”

Lacob said at some point, he’d expect the Warriors to honor Green in similar fashion. He also said Green’s close relationship with his school is “incredible.”

“That’s really special,” Lacob said. “Loyalty and attachment to an organization, and understanding, getting to know the people involved in those institutions and those organizations — that’s what it’s really about.”

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Girls HS Basketball 12.3.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball 12.3.19"

High School Hockey 12.3.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Hockey 12.3.19"

Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Basketball"

Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrestling"

Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Singing Dispatcher

Thumbnail for the video titled "Singing Dispatcher"

Dairy Farmers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dairy Farmers"

Sunflower Harvest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sunflower Harvest"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Trafficking Forum

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trafficking Forum"

Gathering Space Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gathering Space Update"

Chad Isaak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chad Isaak"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12-3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12-3"

Above Average Temps Before Another Cool Down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Above Average Temps Before Another Cool Down"

A Celebration for Ellie

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Celebration for Ellie"

Dickinson-Mandan girls hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson-Mandan girls hockey"

Refugee Resettlement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Refugee Resettlement"

Officer Hex

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officer Hex"

Family Meets with Mexico's President

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family Meets with Mexico's President"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge