Class B State: Late heroics lift Kindred past Rugby in state championship game

A go-ahead three-pointer in the final minute helped lift Kindred girls basketball to a 49-47 win over Rugby in the Class B state championship game.

After Rugby's Anni Steier converted an and-one to give Rugby a one point lead, Kindred used sharp ball movement to free up freshman Tina Freier at the top of the key, where she buried the go-ahead triple.

Rugby missed its ensuing shot and then committed a foul with just seconds left, forcing Kindred to inbound the ball from the corner.

On the inbound play, Rugby stole the pass and heaved up a shot from the corner in time, but the shot was too long, sealing the win for Kindred.

It is the Vikings' second state title in three years.