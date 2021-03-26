MLB stadiums pass 1 million COVID-19 vaccination shots given

National Sports

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Feb. 5, 2021, file photo, a National Guardsman helps people standing in line to register for an appointment for their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York. More than 1 million COVID-19 vaccination shots have been given at Major League Baseball stadiums, with the Oakland Coliseum and Marlins Park among the sites planning to continue operating after opening day. The 11 ballparks that converted to mass vaccination centers in the offseason combined to pass a million total shots this week, MLB said Friday, March 26. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

More than 1 million COVID-19 vaccination shots have been dispensed at Major League Baseball stadiums, with the Oakland Coliseum and Marlins Park among the sites planning to continue operating after opening day.

The 11 ballparks that converted to mass vaccination centers in the offseason combined to pass a million total shots this week, MLB said Friday.

The regular season starts Thursday.

Dodger Stadium, Yankee Stadium, Citi Field and PNC Park will keep providing doses after opening day, while Minute Maid Park and Petco Park are not planning that. The Colorado Rockies are still working to see if Coors Field will continue to be used.

Fenway Park and Globe Life Field also were employed to administer doses.

“Major League Baseball, our clubs and major league players have worked hand-in-hand with communities across the U.S. and Canada during the pandemic,” commissioner Rob Manfred said.

“I commend the clubs that have hosted vaccination and testing at their ballparks and all of our franchises for promoting health and safety in our communities. Most importantly, MLB is grateful to the countless heroes who are lifting up our society and helping us reach the better days ahead,” he said.

Earlier this week, MLB joined the country’s other sports leagues to support a new campaign — “It’s Up To You” — that includes spots by Angels star Mike Trout and Mets slugger Pete Alonso to encourage fans to get information on coronavirus vaccinations.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Friday, March 26th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Randy Schwan

Cereal Dominos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/26

Fraud in ND

Gas Tax Bill

Decriminalization Bill

DSU & Vaccines

Redistricting Bill

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/26

Friday's Forecast: Mostly cloudy & cool with a big warm up ahead

FURRY FRIDAY MAR 26

Megan Frankl RW

NDC MAR 26

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3/26

JUCO Basketball

Legacy Baseball

Meals on Wheels

Children and COVID

SYSK Corrie Mayher

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News