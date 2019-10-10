Montana State Golf Tournament finishes in snow

Great Falls, MT: Golfers at the Montana State AA high school golf championships teed off under favorable conditions on Tuesday but by the time they hit their last few holes a snow storm had rolled in leaving them in near white out conditions.

The tournament had already been rescheduled due to weather concerns, and with more snow in the forecast golfers had no choice but to play through it.

Parents and spectators helped golfers locate balls in the snow, and received special permission from the Montana High School Association to use towels to clear snow off the greens so the athletes could finish their putts.

Believe it or not, participants shot 240 shots better in this round than they had the day before when there was no snow — but a lot of wind.