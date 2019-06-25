National Coaches Convention hosted in Bismarck

Monday is day three of the National Coaches Convention which is hosted by the North Dakota High School Coaches Association in Bismarck

The seven-day convention has coaches in attendance ranging from elementary school to the college ranks. Their goal is to network and share knowledge about the sports they coach.

Throughout the week, coaches will be recognized nationally and locally through a hall of fame induction, as well as a list of the best 40 coaches under 40 years old.

“People are learning a little bit about each sport,” says NDHSCA Executive Secretary Randy Johnson. “Whether it’s X’s and O’s, it could be certain disciplines, it could be culture of sport and help build that, just a lot of great speakers.”

Tuesday night, the National Coaches Hall of Fame will induct it’s 2019 class. Also former Dakota Wizards head coach Dave Joerger will be a guest speaker.