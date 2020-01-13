Live Now
Nationals prospect Fausto Segura dies at 23

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Nationals say pitching prospect Fausto Segura has died. He was 23.

The team announced the news in a statement Monday. ESPN Deportes reported that Segura died in a traffic accident Sunday night in his hometown of Barahona, Dominican Republic.

The right-hander signed a contract with Washington in 2017 and spent the past three seasons in the team’s minor league system. Segura spent the 2019 season in the short-season, Class-A New York-Penn League with the Auburn Doubledays, going 2-0 with a 3.21 ERA in 17 appearances as a reliever.

Segura previously pitched for the Nationals in the Dominican Summer League in 2017 and the Gulf Coast League in 2018.

The Nationals said in a statement Segura was “beloved by his teammates, coaches, coordinators and everyone he came in contact with throughout our organization.”

