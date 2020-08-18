Nats 2B Luis Garcia 1st player born in 2000s to hit homer

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) — Luis Garcia of the Washington Nationals became the first player born in the 2000s to hit a homer in the big leagues.

The 20-year-old second baseman made history with a two-run shot into the right-field seats off Atlanta’s Touki Toussaint in the second inning.

The youngest player in the majors, Garcia was born on May 16, 2000. He was called up by the Nationals on Friday after Starlin Castro went on the injured list with a broken right wrist.

