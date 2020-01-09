NBA great Charles Barkley donates $1M to Miles College

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:
Charles Barkley

FILE – In this June 24, 2019, file photo, Charles Barkley arrives at the NBA Awards o at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. The former Auburn University star and NBA Hall of Famer says he’s donating $1 million to Miles College, a historically black institution in Fairfield, Alabama. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (AP) —FormerAuburn University star and NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley can add a new feat to his resume: being the first to donate $1 million to Miles College, a historically black institution in Fairfield, Alabama.

Barkley told interim president Bobbie Knight about the donation on Wednesday, news outlets reported.

“I’ve gotten to know Bobbie over the last year and it was something I really wanted to do,” Barkley said. “To have a female president is a big deal. I want to help Bobbie be as successful as she can be.”

Knight was named interim president last July and is the first woman to lead the HBCU.

Knight said Barkley’s contribution is the largest individual gift the college has received in its 122-year history. It will launch a comprehensive campaign to raise $100 million for the institution, Knight said.

“It’s great that he thinks enough of us to donate a million dollars,” Knight said. “What Barkley has done helps lay the foundation for the campaign.”

This is the fourth time Barkley has donated to an HBCU. He has previously pledged $1 million each to Alabama A&M, Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse College in Atlanta.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Wilkinson Boxing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wilkinson Boxing"

Trying to Box

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trying to Box"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/10"

Low Wind Chills Last All Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Low Wind Chills Last All Day"

FURRY FRIDAY

Thumbnail for the video titled "FURRY FRIDAY"

All Saints Soup Kitchen

Thumbnail for the video titled "All Saints Soup Kitchen"

High School Wrestling - Jan. 9

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Wrestling - Jan. 9"

Fire Follow-Up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire Follow-Up"

Nate Humann

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nate Humann"

Legacy Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Wrestling"

Dickinson HS Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson HS Bball"

Thursday, January 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, January 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bismarck Construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Construction"

Hwy 85 Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hwy 85 Crash"

New Town Bypass

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Town Bypass"

Watford City Surge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford City Surge"

Justin Weiss

Thumbnail for the video titled "Justin Weiss"

Heating Assistance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heating Assistance"

BBQ

Thumbnail for the video titled "BBQ"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge