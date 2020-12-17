NBA says 1 new player case of coronavirus in latest testing

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA said Wednesday that only one new case of coronavirus was found in test results from 549 players taken since Dec. 10.

The league now has reported 57 player positive tests since the week preceding the start of training camps. Of those, 48 came in the first week of testing, followed by eight the following week and now one more.

That means the positive test rate in the league has gone from 8.8%, to 1.5%, to now just under 0.2%.

Those who return a confirmed positive test are isolated until they are cleared in accordance with the policies agreed upon by the league and the National Basketball Players Association.

